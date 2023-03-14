Alleging Wrongful Death in Abortion Case, Texas Man Sues 3 W...

News From Law.com

A Texas man is suing three Houston women in a wrongful death lawsuit, contending that they helped his ex-wife obtain medication to terminate her pregnancy. The plaintiff is represented by attorney Jonathan Mitchell, who has helped craft anti-abortion legislation in Texas, and state Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park. The Texas Legislature previously passed a law banning people from providing abortion-inducing drugs in most circumstances, and passed legislation empowering private citizens to sue anyone who "aids or abets" an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Health Care

March 14, 2023, 3:50 PM