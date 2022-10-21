Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against MidSouth Bank to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, filed by James McElroy & Diehl on behalf of credit card processor Allegiance Merchant Services, accuses the defendant of violating an exclusivity agreement by referring its banking customers to other merchant service providers. The case is 3:22-cv-00571, Allegiance Merchant Services LLC v. MidSouth Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

October 21, 2022, 12:22 PM