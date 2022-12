Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, seeking defense costs in connection with an underlying wrongful death suit, was filed by DiTrapano Barrett DiPiero McGinley & Simmons on behalf of Allegheny Ventures. The case is 1:22-cv-00555, Allegheny Ventures, Inc. v. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company.