New Suit - Securities Class Action

Software company Palantir Technologies and its top executives were hit with a securities class action on Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Grant & Eisenhofer and Shuman Glenn & Stecker, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose a slowdown in the company's growth and of downplaying challenges in acquiring and retaining business. The complaint is virtually identical to an earlier case filed by Pomerantz LLP on September 15. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02805, Allegheny County Employees' Retirement System v. Palantir Technologies Inc. et al.