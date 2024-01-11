Who Got The Work

AdaptHealth and its current and former senior executives have retained attorneys from Willkie Farr & Gallagher to fight a pending securities class action in connection with the medical equipment provider's second public offering. The action, filed Oct. 24 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Kaskela Law, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company's sales and substantial growth were driven by improper up coding and other illicit billing practices. Hangley Aronchick Segal & Pudlin entered appearances for BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies Financial Group and UBS Securities, who were also named as defendants in connection with their roles as underwriters in AdaptHealth's second public offering. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mia Roberts Perez, is 2:23-cv-04104, Allegheny County Employees Retirement System, v. Adapthealth Corp. et al.

Health Care

January 11, 2024, 12:06 PM

