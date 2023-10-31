Allegedly Threatening to Harm Fulton Officials in Trump Case...

News From Law.com

An Alabama man accused of threatening to injure two Fulton County officials involved in former President Donald Trump's 2020 election interference investigation has been indicted by a federal grand jury. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced that Arthur Ray Hanson II, 59, of Huntsville, Alabama, was indicted Oct. 25 on charges of transmitting interstate threats to injure Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis and Sheriff Patrick Labat.

