Alleged Spoliation Takes Center Stage as Broward Jury Return...

News From Law.com

A Broward Circuit Court jury returned a multimillion-dollar jury verdict, but not before three Miami attorneys had to request that the presiding judge draw a negative inference from the defendants' spoliation of evidence, a procedure that they said has nixed cases for similar plaintiffs. Christian E. Rodriguez, managing partner, and Christopher A. Aguirre and Hubert G. Menendez, of counsel at the Trembly Law Firm, represented plaintiff Ali Panjwani and proved several claims to the jury, including breach of guarantee, which centered around an investment gone bad.

Banking & Financial Services

August 18, 2022, 6:13 PM