New Suit - Contract

Trina Solar, a major Chinese producer of solar panels and components, was slapped with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by in-house counsel for Allco Finance, seeks reimbursement for defective solar modules which the plaintiff intended to install in various solar energy projects in the U.S. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:23-cv-81111, Allco Finance Ltd. Inc. v. Trina Solar (U.S.) Inc. et al.

Renewable Energy

August 03, 2023, 9:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Allco Finance Limited Inc

Plaintiffs

Thomas Michael Melone

defendants

Trina Solar (U.S.) Inc.

Joint Venture

Trina Solar Limited

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract