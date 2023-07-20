Removed To Federal Court

Cummins Inc. on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Favret Carrier Cronvich on behalf of Allan Contracting Enterprises. The court case seeks to recover almost $145,000 due to the defendant’s refusal to pay invoices for the plaintiff’s services. The defendant is represented by Adams and Reese. The case is 2:23-cv-02632, Allan Contracting Enterprises v. Cummins Inc. (Of Indiana).

Construction & Engineering

July 20, 2023, 2:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Allan Contracting Enterprises

defendants

Cummins Inc. (Of Indiana)

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract