News From Law.com

All You Need to Know About the Lateral Hiring Market in 2023...

The American Lawyer canvassed recruiters from around the country to identify key trends in lateral hiring for 2023. In this piece we include views on: the hottest practices and geographic locales for hiring, practices that are slowing; which types of firms are hiring; what lawyers are in demand; what lateral partner and associate candidates want; the appetite for signing bonuses and remote work; the biggest challenges and opportunities for lateral hiring; and predictions for 2023.

Legal Services

February 21, 2023, 1:12 PM