Lawsuits against celebrities are nothing new. And 2023 saw the likes of Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal, Mark Cuban and other celebrities being sued for promoting FTX cryptocurrency, allegedly leading investors to billions in losses. But celebrities taking the time and money to hire an attorney to play offense in defending their brand, well, that's on the rise according to several South Florida law firms and can be lucrative for some.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 29, 2023, 11:36 AM

