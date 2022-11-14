News From Law.com

Lawyers in a $310 million class action settlement with Apple over the throttling of older iPhones renewed their request to approve the deal, which the Ninth Circuit reversed. The deal could still face objectors. The Ninth Circuit raised concerns about the standard the judge used to approve the settlement, as well as the $80.6 million in attorney fees. Its Sept. 28 ruling was cited in a petition last month before the U.S. Supreme Court over incentive awards.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 14, 2022, 3:34 PM