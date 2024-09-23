Who Got The Work

James G. Sammataro of Pryor Cashman has entered an appearance for record label Mr. 305 Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 8 in New York Southern District Court by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of All Surface Publishing, is brought in connection with the song 'I Feel Good' by recording artist Pitbull featuring DJWS and Anthony Watts. The complaint alleges that the song incorporates copyrighted elements of 'Samir’s Theme' by musician Debonair Samir and therefore constitutes an infringement of the plaintiff’s registered work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 1:24-cv-06039, All Surface Publishing, Inc. v. Universal Music Group et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 23, 2024, 8:29 AM

