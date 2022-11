Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance Company to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by the Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of All States Real Estates LLC. The case is 4:22-cv-04083, All States Real Estates LLC v. Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 23, 2022, 1:48 PM