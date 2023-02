New Suit - Contract

Nikola, an electric truck company, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Bodman on behalf of All State Fastener Corp. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10493, All State Fastener Corporation v. Nikola Corporation.

Automotive

February 28, 2023, 3:09 PM