New Suit

The U.S. Small Business Administration was hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday in California Southern District Court in connection with a PPP loan under the CARES Act. The suit, brought by Manatt Phelps & Phillips on behalf of loan recipient All-Pro Bail Bonds, alleges that the SBA arbitrarily applied the 'Exclusion Rule' to deny the plaintiff's application for loan forgiveness. The case is 3:22-cv-01836, All-Pro Bail Bonds Inc. v. United States Small Business Administration et al.

Government

November 22, 2022, 6:13 PM