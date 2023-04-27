All or Nothing: Plaintiffs Talc Expert Pressed to Provide Na...

News From Law.com

U.S. Magistrate Judge Valerie Figueredo in New York is set to decide whether a key plaintiffs' expert in hundreds of lawsuits must disclose the names of 33 individuals in her 2019 article finding a link between cosmetic talcum powder and mesothelioma. On Thursday, a lawyer for Northwell Health, which employs the expert, Dr. Jacqueline Moline, said turning over the names would be unprecedented. But defendants American International Industries and Whittaker, Clark & Daniels have questioned the report's credibility.

April 27, 2023, 7:41 PM

