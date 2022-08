Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wathen Leid Hall Rider on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Family Insurance to Washington Western District Court. The suit, challenging the denial of water damage claims, was filed by Levy Von Beck Comstock on behalf of All Modern Construction. The case is 3:22-cv-05583, All Modern Construction, LLC v. American Family Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 12, 2022, 2:15 PM