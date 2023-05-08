Who Got The Work

Jessica Meyers and Samuel J. Hickey of Brown Rudnick has entered an appearance for consultant Grace Yu in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed March 23 in New York Eastern District Court by Morrison & Foerster on behalf of blockchain company All In Bits Inc. The plaintiff, which operates under the trade name Tendermint, accuses Yu of disparaging the company and CEO Jae Kwon in violation of a consulting agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 1:23-cv-02270, All In Bits, Inc v. Yu.

Cryptocurrency

May 08, 2023, 9:08 AM

Plaintiffs

All In Bits, Inc

Plaintiffs

Morrison & Foerster

Perkins Coie

defendants

Grace Yu

defendant counsels

Brown Rudnick

Jones Day

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract