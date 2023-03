New Suit - Employment

Morrison & Foerster filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of blockchain technology provider All In Bits Inc. (AiB). The suit accuses an independent contractor of violating an executed consulting agreement by making disparaging remarks about AiB and its CEO Jae Kwon after being terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02270, All In Bits, Inc v. Yu.

Cryptocurrency

March 24, 2023, 7:54 AM

All In Bits, Inc

Morrison & Foerster

Grace Yu

