News From Law.com

Litigators whose local courts are facing trial stoppages are exasperated but resigned to the New Jersey judiciary's plan to halt civil and matrimonial trials in six counties because of a shortage of judges. Waiting longer for a trial is expected to put some lawyers and litigants in a financial pinch, and with matrimonial trials becoming elusive, many family court litigants are expected to resort to alternate dispute resolution.

Legal Services

February 15, 2023, 11:06 AM