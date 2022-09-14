New Suit - Copyright

Nixon Peabody filed a breach-of-contract and copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of All Glass S.R.L. The suit targets Arglass Yamamura SE for allegedly failing to pay All Glass $3.6 million for performance under the terms of the parties’ manufacturing agreement. The complaint also accuses Yamamura of modifying All Glass' copyrighted software modules on computer systems operated by Yamamura without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07863, All Glass S.R.L. v. Arglass Yamamura SE, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 14, 2022, 6:37 PM