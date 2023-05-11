All Florida Robotext Class Action Lawyers Take Legal Setback...

News From Law.com

Class action certification fell apart after an appellate court in Miami ruled that Troy Eldridge, the plaintiff and the putative class representative, lacked standing to pursue his lawsuit against defendant Pet Supermarket Inc., which was accused of sending multiple robotexts. "It is a major case establishing that there is no automatic standing in state court for receiving robotexts," said Aaron Weiss, a Carlton Fields shareholder in Miami, who is not involved in the matter involving Eldridge. Weiss said no other appellate court in Florida has ruled on the issue.

May 11, 2023, 6:32 PM

