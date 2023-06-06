All Eyes on the Prize as 2nd Circuit Grants Rare En Banc Hea...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit reheard a case on Tuesday that challenged transgender-inclusive athletic policies at Connecticut high schools. The plaintiffs claim that they were deprived the chance to be champions while competing against transgender athletes. This is the first federal case involving transgender athletes to be heard by a full appeals court panel, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. It is rare for the Second Circuit to take en banc cases.

Connecticut

June 06, 2023, 6:31 PM

nature of claim: /