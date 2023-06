News From Law.com

With the eyes of the nation upon them following former President Donald Trump's indictment, the spotlight is on South Florida, as the region braces to play a central role in the unfolding litigation. A South Florida federal grand jury Thursday voted to indict Trump on at least seven federal charges as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents.

June 09, 2023, 3:52 PM

