All Eyes Are on This Business-Interruption Suit That Put Oth...

Nearly all the courts hearing COVID-related business-interruption coverage disputes around the country have ruled in favor of insurance companies, but some are hoping an upcoming appeal at the New Jersey Supreme Court will yield a different result. The court has agreed to hear an appeal in a case involving an Atlantic City casino that sought reimbursement for costs of the pandemic shutdown. In light of the upcoming appeal, a federal judge in Camden, New Jersey, stayed proceedings in a separate business-interruption insurance case.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 14, 2023, 4:24 PM