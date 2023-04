News From Law.com

Competition for midmarket deal work is heating up. Falling demand in corporate practices has meant a return to more modest transactions for Am Law Second 50 firms that seized big-ticket deals in the deal boom of 2021, according to firm leaders and industry consultants, and increasingly, large firms are looking to capture work where it is available—and much of it is in the middle market.

April 03, 2023, 2:00 PM

nature of claim: /