New Suit

All Coast LLC filed an in rem lawsuit against Cox Oil Offshore, Burlington Resources Offshore and other defendants on Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for oil-and-gas drilling services, was brought by Lugenbuhl Wheaton Peck Rankin & Hubbard. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00904, All Coast LLC v. Cox Oil Offshore LLC et al.

Energy

March 10, 2023, 6:36 PM