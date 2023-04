Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Locke Lord on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Wells Fargo and Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Jeffrey Jackson & Associates on behalf of All About Equity and Investments. The case is 4:23-cv-01378, All About Equity and Investments, LLC v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 12, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

All About Equity and Investments, LLC

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property