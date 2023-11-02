All Aboard: MARTA Appeal on Track for Supreme Court Challeng...

News From Law.com

Attorneys on either side of contested negligence claims are preparing to argue before the Georgia Supreme Court after being granted writ of certiorari. At issue is whether Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is a "carrier of passengers" subject to the duty of care imposed under Georgia law surrounding "carriers of passengers"—and if so, whether a train conductor breached that duty. Ahead of oral arguments scheduled for January, opposing counsel submitted briefs for the high court's consideration on Wednesday.

Georgia

November 02, 2023, 4:35 PM

