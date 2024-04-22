All 3 Florida-Rooted Am Law 100 Firms Report Revenue Gains A...

News From Law.com

Greenberg Traurig, Holland & Knight and Akerman all reported varying levels of revenue gains amid a slower transactional year. Holland & Knight reported the most positive results out of the trio thanks to the boost its merger with Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis provided. Meanwhile, Greenberg Traurig also reported gains on every figure except its equity partner count, which dipped slightly. Akerman also reported higher revenue figures last year, but overall headcount lagged behind.

