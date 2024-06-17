Who Got The Work
Refreshing USA, an automated refreshments provider to businesses, schools and municipalities, and other defendants have turned to lawyer Robert H. Nemeroff of Friedman Schuman to fend off a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The action was filed May 3 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg on behalf of Alkaline Water Holdings LLC and other plaintiffs. The suit accuses the defendants of orchestrating a Ponzi scheme in the market of water vending machines. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh, is 2:24-cv-01890, Alkaline Water Holdings, LLC et al v. Wear et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
June 17, 2024, 1:16 PM
Plaintiffs
- Alkaline Water Holdings, LLC
- H20 Station Holdings, LLC
- Keystone Water Holdings, LLC
Plaintiffs
- Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg
defendants
- Refreshing USA, LLC
- 1118 Virginia Avenue LLC
- 11519 South Petropark LLC
- 1206 Hewitt LLC
- 204 Nww LLC
- 2129 Andrea Lane LLC
- 3422 W Clarendon LLC
- 343 Johnny Clark LLC
- 4300 Forest LLC
- 602 South Meadow LLC
- 70 No Garden, LLC
- 701 Eden Ave LLC
- Arizona Vendors Incorporated
- Creative Technologies, LLC
- Harrison Street, LLC
- Ice & Water Vendors, LLC
- Ideal 1400 Greenleaf LLC
- Ideal Property Investments LLC
- Jeremy Briggs
- John Does 1-100
- Kevin Nooney
- Nicholas Streeter
- Refreshing California, LLC
- Refreshing Colorado LLC
- Refreshing Florida LLC
- Refreshing Georgia, LLC
- Refreshing Great Lakes, LLC
- Refreshing New England LLC
- Refreshing New Mexico, LLC
- Refreshing Oklahoma LLC
- Refreshing Texas LLC
- Richard Wear
- Ryan Wear
- Smart Soda Holdings, Inc.
- Smokey Point Holding LLC
- Summit Management Services
- Tcr Plumbing LLC
- Vendpro, LLC
- Water Station Holdings LLC
- Water Station Management, LLC
- Wst AZ Properties LLC
- Wst Franchise Systems LLC
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims