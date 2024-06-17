Who Got The Work

Refreshing USA, an automated refreshments provider to businesses, schools and municipalities, and other defendants have turned to lawyer Robert H. Nemeroff of Friedman Schuman to fend off a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The action was filed May 3 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg on behalf of Alkaline Water Holdings LLC and other plaintiffs. The suit accuses the defendants of orchestrating a Ponzi scheme in the market of water vending machines. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh, is 2:24-cv-01890, Alkaline Water Holdings, LLC et al v. Wear et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 17, 2024, 1:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Alkaline Water Holdings, LLC

H20 Station Holdings, LLC

Keystone Water Holdings, LLC

Plaintiffs

Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg

defendants

Refreshing USA, LLC

1118 Virginia Avenue LLC

11519 South Petropark LLC

1206 Hewitt LLC

204 Nww LLC

2129 Andrea Lane LLC

3422 W Clarendon LLC

343 Johnny Clark LLC

4300 Forest LLC

602 South Meadow LLC

70 No Garden, LLC

701 Eden Ave LLC

Arizona Vendors Incorporated

Creative Technologies, LLC

Harrison Street, LLC

Ice & Water Vendors, LLC

Ideal 1400 Greenleaf LLC

Ideal Property Investments LLC

Jeremy Briggs

John Does 1-100

Kevin Nooney

Nicholas Streeter

Refreshing California, LLC

Refreshing Colorado LLC

Refreshing Florida LLC

Refreshing Georgia, LLC

Refreshing Great Lakes, LLC

Refreshing New England LLC

Refreshing New Mexico, LLC

Refreshing Oklahoma LLC

Refreshing Texas LLC

Richard Wear

Ryan Wear

Smart Soda Holdings, Inc.

Smokey Point Holding LLC

Summit Management Services

Tcr Plumbing LLC

Vendpro, LLC

Water Station Holdings LLC

Water Station Management, LLC

Wst AZ Properties LLC

Wst Franchise Systems LLC

defendant counsels

Friedman Schuman

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims