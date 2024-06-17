Who Got The Work

Refreshing USA, an automated refreshments provider to businesses, schools and municipalities, and other defendants have turned to lawyer Robert H. Nemeroff of Friedman Schuman to fend off a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The action was filed May 3 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg on behalf of Alkaline Water Holdings LLC and other plaintiffs. The suit accuses the defendants of orchestrating a Ponzi scheme in the market of water vending machines. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh, is 2:24-cv-01890, Alkaline Water Holdings, LLC et al v. Wear et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 17, 2024, 1:16 PM

