New Suit

British Petroleum was hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Falcon Law Firm and Stag Liuzza, seeks to exercise a back-end litigation option pursuant to provisions of a BP/Deepwater Horizon medical benefits class action settlement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03159, Alizadeh v. BP Exploration & Production Inc. et al.

Energy

September 07, 2022, 7:24 PM