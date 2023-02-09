Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, and Clovis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to California Central District Court. The suit, for alleged violations of the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was brought by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of the owner of a 2017 FCA Chrysler Pacifica. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00246, Aliotti v. FCA US, LLC et al.

Automotive

February 09, 2023, 3:50 PM