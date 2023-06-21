New Suit

Millcreek Township School District was sued by board director Louis J. Aliota on Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit arises from a longstanding legal battle between Aliota and the board, including a defamation claim against Aliota. The suit, brought by Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, seeks a declaration that the board's counterclaims against Aliota have a 'chilling effect on his free speech' under the First Amendment and that as a governmental entity, the board is barred from bringing a defamation claim under New York Times v. Sullivan. The case is 1:23-cv-00188, Aliota v. Millcreek Township School District et al.

Education

June 21, 2023, 4:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Louis J. Aliota

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

defendants

Millcreek Township School District

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation