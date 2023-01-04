New Suit - Consumer

Align Technology, maker of the Invisalign system and other orthodontic products, slapped SmileDirectClub (SDC), its investors and principals with a false advertising lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The court case, filed by Bartlit Beck LLP and Glynn, Finley, Mortl, Hanlon & Friedenberg, accuses SDC of falsely claiming through television, online, email, print and retail advertising that their mail-order aligners are offered through affiliated SDC dentists when 'so-called treating doctors' deny SDC patients existence, thus resulting in individual consultations with real doctors to fix the damage SDC aligners have caused. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00023, Align Technology, Inc. v. SmileDirectClub, LLC et al.

Health Care

January 04, 2023, 7:50 AM