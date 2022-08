New Suit - Trademark

Align Technologies Corp., a provider of business management software, sued Atlassian US Friday in Texas Western District Court over trademark infringement claims. The case, filed by Pirkey Barber PLLC, targets Atlassian for promoting services under the 'confusingly similar' name Jira Align. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00824, Align Technologies Corp. v. Atlassian US, Inc.

Technology

August 12, 2022, 1:35 PM