Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed a false imprisonment lawsuit against Mayfield Consumer Products, a producer of candles for retailers, and other defendants to Kentucky Western District Court in relation to the fatal tornado that hit Mayfield's facility in Dec. 2021. The suit was filed by the Amos Jones Law Firm and Bahe Cook Cantley & Nefzger on behalf of several employees who contend that the defendants refused to allow the plaintiffs to leave work before a tornado struck the facility. The complaint further accuses the defendants of threatening to terminate any employee that left before the tornado hit. The case is 5:23-cv-00005, Aliff et al v. Mayfield Consumer Products, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 10, 2023, 1:22 PM