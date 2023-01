Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Pace Analytical, a lab services company, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of David W. Glasser on behalf of Stephanos Alichos, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about the lack of ventilation in his workplace. The case is 6:23-cv-00092, Alichos v. Pace Analytical Services LLC.

Florida

January 19, 2023, 2:52 PM