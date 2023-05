Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greenspoon Marder on Friday removed a telemarketing class action against USHEALTH Advisors LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by The Consumer Protection Firm and Berger & Montague, accuses the defendant of sending unsolicited text message promotions in violation of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. The case is 6:23-cv-00840, Alicea v. Ushealth Advisors, LLC.

Florida

May 06, 2023, 11:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Delmarie Alicea

defendants

Ushealth Advisors, LLC

defendant counsels

Greenspoon Marder

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims