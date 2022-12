Who Got The Work

Jeffrey H. Ruzal and Shruti Panchavati of Epstein Becker & Green have stepped in to defend The Woodner Company in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Nov. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Rapaport Law Firm on behalf of a former employee of the defendant's property management business. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:22-cv-09569, Alicea v. The Woodner Company Ltd.

Real Estate

December 26, 2022, 1:38 PM