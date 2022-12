Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Iron Mountain, a data storage and information management company, to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by Sabatini & Associates on behalf of Samuel Alicea, who was allegedly terminated after testing positive for cannabis. The case is 3:22-cv-01606, Alicea v. Iron Mountain Information Management LLC et al.

Business Services

December 16, 2022, 6:48 PM