New Suit - Securities Class Action

Coinbase and other defendants were hit with a securities class action on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Samuel Law Firm, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that several executives and investment firms were in possession of Coinbase shares prior to the company's IPO and then sold millions of shares on Day One of the public listing for more than $2.7 billion, resulting in an artificially high price for Coinbase stock. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06816, Alicandro v. Coinbase Global Inc. et al.

Investment Firms

August 10, 2022, 7:52 PM