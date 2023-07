Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Kroger to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by Kang & Associates on behalf of a warehouse associate who contends that he was subjected to disparate treatment based on race. The case is 2:23-cv-01078, Ali v. The Kroger Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 13, 2023, 5:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Mohamed Ali

Plaintiffs

Kang & Associates, PLLC

Kang & Associates

defendants

The Kroger Co.

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches