New Suit - Personal Injury

MSC Cruises (USA) LLC and RWS and Associates Entertainment Inc. were sued on Monday in Florida Southern District Court for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The suit was filed by Leeward Law and VB Attorneys on behalf of Khaled Ali. MSC Cruises (SA) is represented by Maltzman & Partners and RWS is represented by K&L Gates. The case is 0:23-cv-61456, Ali v. Rws and Associates Entertainment, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 01, 2023, 6:23 AM

