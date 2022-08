Who Got The Work

Richard L. Gillespie of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Navy Federal Credit Union in a pending lawsuit over alleged disability-based discrimination in employment. The case was filed July 5 in California Northern District Court by pro se plaintiff Syed Nazim Ali. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nathanael M. Cousins, is 5:22-cv-03958, Ali v. Navy Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

August 19, 2022, 10:48 AM