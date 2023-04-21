Kyle R. Bunnell of Dinsmore & Shohl has entered an appearance for Allstate Northbrook Indemnity in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed March 7 in Kentucky Western District Court by attorney Anne Milton McMillin on behalf of Ali Ali and Diamond Harvey, accuses Allstate of breaching its warranty of title by delivering a vehicle to the plaintiffs that had been stolen from its rightful owner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings, is 3:23-cv-00108, Ali et al v. Allstate Northbrook Indemnity Company.
Kentucky
April 21, 2023, 10:55 AM