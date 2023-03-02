New Suit

General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Thursday in District of Columbia District Court under the Alien Tort Claims Act. The 100-page complaint was filed by International Rights Advocates on behalf of Yemeni civilians who suffered bodily harm and property loss due to attacks by foreign hostile entities on civilians with U.S.-made weapons. According to the complaint, U.S.-made bombs were dropped by combatants on Yemen towns where innocent civilians have been killed or injured. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00576, Ali et al v. Al-Nahyan et al.

March 02, 2023, 12:21 PM