New Suit - Class Action

BioMarin Pharmaceutical and its top officers were hit with a securities lawsuit on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Rolnick Kramer Sadighi on behalf of the Alger Capital Appreciation Fund, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the data submitted in support of Valrox, a drug intended to treat hemophilia, was insufficient to obtain FDA approval. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00826, Alger Capital Appreciation Fund et al. v. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 23, 2023, 7:09 PM