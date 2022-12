New Suit - Trademark

Ray Quinney & Nebeker and Baker IP filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Utah District Court on behalf of apparel seller Alfwear Inc. The suit takes aim at CloudVeil Mountain Peak and Windsong Brands for selling products which allegedly infringe the plaintiff's 'Born in the Mountains' and 'Mountain Born' marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00741, Alfwear, Inc. v. Windsong Brands LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 01, 2022, 5:25 PM